BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four teens were arrested in three robberies that occurred in city Monday morning.

According to police, the first incident was at 5:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street. The second robbery was at 6:20 a.m. in the 600 block of East Monument Street.

The third incident was at 6:40 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Sharp Street.

In all three incidents, the suspects were seen driving a Chevrolet Equinox with New York license plates.

After the third robbery, officers stopped the Equinox and found two 16-year-olds and two 15-year-old boys inside. The vehicle was previously reported stolen.

Investigators are working to determine if these suspects are responsible for any additional violence in the community. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit at 410-366-6341. Callers can always remain anonymous.

