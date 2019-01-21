BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore is experiencing another burst of violence, the man who wants to be the city’s next commissioner is expected in Baltimore this week.

A small council delegation will be going to New Orleans to check out Michael Harrison’s credentials, and with several shootings in the last three days, reducing crime will be on their mind.

A string of shootings hit Baltimore over the last 72 hours. On Monday alone, five shootings were reported, with one man dying in one of them.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially when I talk to family members who’ve been impacted, I talk to community members who are scared,” said Councilmember Kristerfer Burnett.

Burnett said he and his colleagues will do their own research on the man who could be the next commissioner.

Michael Harrison worked in New Orleans for more than 20 years. He retired Friday and is expected in Baltimore this week.

“So we want as much information as we can get and some of the best ways we can do that is sit down and talk to people and get first-hand their experience,” Burnett said.

Harrison believes his experience in New Orleans makes him a right fit for Baltimore.

“2012 the Department of Justice said we were the most troubled department in America and now a troubled department is hiring talent from the former most troubled department,” Harrison said.

After three leaders, and a fourth candidate in under a year, a key councilmember says he is encouraged that Harrison is scheduled to meet the public during several events.

“I admire him coming to reach out, saying hey, I want to go to nine police districts, I want to talk to the community, so he already has made a commitment here in Baltimore City,” said Robert Stokes, Chairman of Executive Appointments.

Harrison rose through the ranks in New Orleans. He is expected to start as acting commissioner in Baltimore on February 11.

However, he’ll still need approval for the permanent job.

