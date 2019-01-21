BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold weather didn’t stop people from honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. with an annual parade downtown.

Baltimore remembered Dr. King’s legacy Monday with a parade on the boulevard that bears his name.

For almost twenty years now, Baltimore has celebrated King’s legacy in this way… and today, it went on despite freezing cold weather.

The dancers, the drums and a true celebration of justice and equality.

“Well we knew it was important to be here today to commemorate the work of our brother, Dr Martin Luther King Jr. and just help commemorate his legacy,” said Jordan Nesmith

Despite wind chills near zero degrees and a whipping wind.

The weather’s absolutely frigid.

We’re a military fraternity and sorority and we already know how to be out here in these cold elements… so we knew just to bundle up,” said Robin Dennis, of Kappa Epsilon Psi.

People lined the sidewalks of the street bearing the great civil rights leader’s name.

“When Martin Luther King marched for peace, he did not say I’m gonna March for warm weather. He said I’m gonna March for peace no matter what the weather is,” said Val Jenkins with Hug Don’t Shoot.

Nearly 70 groups lead by the mayor persisted through the winter weather — black fraternities and sororities, the NAACP and half a dozen bands.

“He fought for our rights.”

This parade — 19 years running —- is Baltimore’s way of honoring Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy.

“You need to know your heritage. And you need to know the history of Martin Luther King and exactly what he stood for,” said Larry Lewis of Baltimore.

One city marching forward together as King did so many years ago.

