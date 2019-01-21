BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Day 31 of the shutdown, and the aftershocks keep hitting Maryland.

Federal workers have been feeling the squeeze of the government shutdown, and now airport travelers are beginning to see the ripple effects as well.

A security checkpoint closed down over the weekend, as now unpaid TSA workers call out sick for work.

Security Checkpoint A closed down again Monday at 1:30 p.m.

BWI Checkpoint Remains Closed Amid Shutdown Due To TSA ‘Excessive Callouts’

However, TSA reported travelers still got through security in about 23 minutes. It still raised a red flag for passengers, who have seen wait times spike because of sick-outs at other airports.

“We’re talking about a major international terminal, and you’ve got security checkpoints shutdown. That is crazy,” said Tera Jackson, BWI visitor.

BWI said it was prepared for the fluctuation in staffing levels, and the impact was minimal.

But, it shows the aftershocks just keep coming as the shutdown stretches into Day 31.

The State’s tax collector reports 172,000 Marylanders have taken some kind of financial hit, and more than 36,000 have asked the state for unemployment insurance.

“Today will be our last day. They said they had enough funds to pay us until today,” said Ottis Johnson, National Gallery of Art.

Back on January 2, Ottis Johnson saw his desk at the National Gallery of Art, for the last time. He normally commutes from Owings Mills, to DC for work, but he’s furloughed for now.

Maryland Among States Feeling Government Shutdown, With 147K Federal Employee Out Of Work

Other federal employers are still working but without a paycheck.

Pastor Merrill Griffin of Baltimore’s Soul Harvest Church, said some are out of money, and out of resources.

“She’s the lady that says, listen, I’ve got to go to work, but I still need the food,” Griffin said.

He’s kept his doors open late, so furloughed and unpaid workers can pick up food for their families- and his is not the only community organization calling the Maryland Food Bank for extra supplies.

Maryland Food Bank Works To Keep Maryland Families Fed Amid Government Shutdown

“it’s something we haven’t planned for. So, we are worried about our ability to buy more product to meet this need, and we are hoping that we’ll have some food donors, partners who are willing to potentially step up and fill this gap, and help us meet this need,” said Carmen Del Guercio, Maryland Food Bank.

A need that is spiking as federal workers, close to the edge of another missed paycheck, and no resolution in sight.

Now, in terms of the effect here, TSA says, if you are planning to travel, come to the airport early- and stay in touch with your airport and airline for flight updates.

