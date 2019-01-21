BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot, one fatally, throughout Monday afternoon, police say.

Police were dispatched to the first shooting at around 11:30 a.m., to the 1300 block of Stonewood Road to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived at the location they saw a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Medics were called and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

About 20 minutes later, police were dispatched to the 900 block of Coppin Court to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At around 12:07 p.m. police responded to the 900 block of North Bentalou Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Medics were called and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the three investigations.

Homicide detectives are also investigating after police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Saint Georges Avenue at around 2:27 p.m., to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on location, they discovered an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic took the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment. The victim was pronounced dead by hospital medical personnel.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

