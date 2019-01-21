GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — The family of a Maryland man crushed by a van in a Delaware junk yard is suing the business for up to $20 million for gross negligence, wrongful death and other claims.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the family of 41-year-old Wildaire Jean sued Donovan’s Salvage Works in Sussex County earlier this month.

The lawsuit and police reports said Jean was retrieving a part from a van at the junkyard when the jack dislodged.

The lawsuit says the van fell on Jean, crushing him.

The lawsuit says Jean was given an inappropriate jack for the vehicle and that he wasn’t “provided a safe place to perform repairs.”

A man who identified himself as the parts manager at Donovan’s told The Associated Press on Monday that the company had no comment.

