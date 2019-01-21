BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arctic blast has arrived in Maryland, bringing frigid temps and creating dangerous conditions for both people and pets.
Wicked winds blow across the region as temperatures stay in the teens.
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert In Effect From Sunday To Tuesday
The temperatures create dangerous conditions for people who work outdoors, the homeless and people who may live in homes without heat.
The winds were so strong that winds restrictions were in effect along Key Bridge and the Chesapeake Bay bridge. Wind warnings were in effect at Hatem and Tydings bridges as well.
AAA-Mid Atlantic reported that it rescued more than 1,200 stranded motorists in Maryland as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Most of the calls were for dead batteries.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, there have been 10 cold-related deaths so far this season. The deaths are reported every Wednesday.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook