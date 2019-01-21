BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arctic blast has arrived in Maryland, bringing frigid temps and creating dangerous conditions for both people and pets.

Wicked winds blow across the region as temperatures stay in the teens.

Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert In Effect From Sunday To Tuesday

The temperatures create dangerous conditions for people who work outdoors, the homeless and people who may live in homes without heat.

The winds were so strong that winds restrictions were in effect along Key Bridge and the Chesapeake Bay bridge. Wind warnings were in effect at Hatem and Tydings bridges as well.

There are still limited wind restrictions on some bridges in the area @wjz pic.twitter.com/qG0mUI9e1q — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 21, 2019

AAA-Mid Atlantic reported that it rescued more than 1,200 stranded motorists in Maryland as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Most of the calls were for dead batteries.

As of 12:30 pm, @AAAMidAtlantic has come to the rescue of over 1,200 stranded motorists in Maryland. With frigid temps, it's not surprising that the majority of calls are for dead batteries. #mdwx #AAAMDNews pic.twitter.com/gHvL6woLaB — AAA Mid-Atl MD News (@AAAMDNews) January 21, 2019

According to the Maryland Department of Health, there have been 10 cold-related deaths so far this season. The deaths are reported every Wednesday.

There have been 10 cold-related deaths this season from the MD Dept of Health… They issue reports every Wednesday. @wjz pic.twitter.com/xKLsoMg4Ui — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 21, 2019

