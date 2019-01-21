BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind chill advisory was in effect through 11 a.m. Monday, and now a wind advisory continues through 1 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, it’ll be very cold Monday.

Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert In Effect From Sunday To Tuesday

Northwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

In extreme cold conditions, prevent frostbite and hypothermia by dressing in layers. Thanks and be safe! pic.twitter.com/268xN5IYCy — HarfordCoDES (@HarfordCoDES) January 21, 2019

Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

The cold winds could result in hypothermia and frostbite if precautions aren’t taken.

Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

