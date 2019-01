BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind chill advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, it’ll be very cold Monday.

Wind chills from -5 to -15 degrees.

The cold winds could result in hypothermia and frostbite if precautions aren’t taken.

Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

