BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in the shooting of a 13-year-girl back in December.
According to police, the 13-year-old was shot while she sat inside a car with her father along the 3200 block of Gwynn Falls Parkway around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Her father was also shot.
Since then police have released video of a suspect but have yet to make an arrest.
If you know the individual in the video please call police.