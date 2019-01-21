BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in the shooting of a 13-year-girl back in December.

According to police, the 13-year-old was shot while she sat inside a car with her father along the 3200 block of Gwynn Falls Parkway around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Her father was also shot.

13-Year-Old Girl Injured In Double Shooting In Baltimore

Since then police have released video of a suspect but have yet to make an arrest.

If you know the individual in the video please call police.