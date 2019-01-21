BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another prominent Democrat joined the 2020 presidential race Monday.

California Sen. Kamala Harris made it official, announcing her presidential plans on Martin Luther King Day.

Harris, a former California Attorney General, elected to the Senate in 2016, joins a growing field of Democratic hopefuls.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro have thrown their hats into the ring.

Baltimore is especially important to Sen. Harris, her campaign will be based right in the city, with a second location in Oakland, California.

