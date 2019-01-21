PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have identified the victims in Sunday’s three-vehicle crash that killed one and injured six others in Cecil County.

At around 3:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon, troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of NB I-95 in Perryville, Md.

A white Ford Expedition, driven by Aaron Lee Mason, 42, of Fort Royal, Va., was driving north on I-95 in the left lane, when he switched lanes and struck a black Chevrolet Silverado.

That collision caused the Silverado to strike a white Peterbilt tractor-trailer which was in the right lane.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Ford Expedition, which had seven people on board, ran off to the left shoulder and struck a guardrail, coming to rest in a ditch.

At least two people were ejected from the vehicle, including Katana Graves, 15, of Virginia.

A Maryland State Police helicopter responded to the scene and took Graves to Christiana Hospital in Delaware. Graves died at the hospital.

One adult and two juveniles, identified as Kathy Shank, 46, Jennifer Shank, 16, and Chazden Walker, 16, all of Winchester, Va., were transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Angela Marie Marcello, 37, and Khyla Leanne Mason, 14, of Front Royal, Virginia, were transported by ambulance to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Mason refused treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, Howard Windell, 55, of New Jersey, and the driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Coleman, 43, were not injured in the crash.

According to investigators, drugs, alcohol and speeding are not believed to be factors in this crash. Northbound I-95 was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

