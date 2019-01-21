BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The coldest air of the season is here all across the region today and tonight. Highs only reached the 20-degree mark in most places, a full 20-degrees below normal.

Lighter winds come Tuesday and it will make it a lot less harsh outside, and we may reach the freezing mark of 32-degrees, with lots of sun as well. Clouds and warmer air is coming our way on Wednesday and Thursday before another cooldown on Friday.

Rain is also in the cards, along with the warmer air.

Stay warm and protect your pets!