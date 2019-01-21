Hi Everyone!

Today the National holiday honoring a man who is the role model for the ages. And in Baltimore Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is celebrated yearly, with many activities, including a wonderful parade with drum corps, bands, and dance troupes. It’s wonderful. And yearly the video you will see are these kids, and adults, bundled up big time. You can almost set your watch by the temperatures taking a nose dive on MLK day.

So many of these Mondays have been big cold, and when not it is usually gray and damp.

Look no cold, or weather, will diminish or ruin this three day weekend. And given how foul our weather could have been, with either snow or ice, this day isn’t all that bad.

So watching the AFC championship game yesterday I took one thing away from the broadcast and it had to do with weather. Hear Jim Nance’s voice in mine as I tell you the Masters on CBS is only 76 days away.

I can hear those Azealia’s blooming now!

MB!