  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs

Hi Everyone!

Today the National holiday honoring a man who is the role model for the ages. And in Baltimore Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is celebrated yearly, with many activities, including a wonderful parade with drum corps, bands, and dance troupes. It’s wonderful. And yearly the video you will see are these kids, and adults, bundled up big time. You can almost set your watch by the temperatures taking a nose dive on MLK day.

So many of these Mondays have been big cold, and when not it is usually gray and damp.

Look no cold, or weather, will diminish or ruin this three day weekend. And given how foul our weather could have been, with either snow or ice, this day isn’t all that bad.

So watching the AFC championship game yesterday I took one thing away from the broadcast and it had to do with weather. Hear Jim Nance’s voice in mine as I tell you the Masters on CBS is only 76 days away.

I can hear those Azealia’s blooming now!
MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s