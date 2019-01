BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are searching for 23-year-old Jason Farrington.

Farrington was last seen on January 22, in the 1800 block of N. Charles Street.

Farrington is 5’9″ and weighs 210 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a checkered hat, camouflage jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Farrington is asked to call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook