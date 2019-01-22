  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore, Baltimore Homicide, Fatal Shooting, Shooting, Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday night.

At around 8:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Wicklow Road to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A medic was summoned and transported the victim to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly after arrival.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

