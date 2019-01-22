BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 72-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside Mondawmin Mall earlier this month, police reported Tuesday.

According to police, the officers arrived at the mall on Jan. 3 around 2:09 p.m.

The man told police he entered the bathroom inside the Burger King and was then approached by a man armed with a knife.

The suspect assaulted the victim, took his money and fled before police arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are hoping the public can help them identify several people who may be connected with the case.

Investigators are attempting to identify the two individuals seen in these photos. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

