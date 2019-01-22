BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold weather means water main breaks and that means some schools closed early Tuesday.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta is looking at impacts across Baltimore.

Brown water pours down Denison St at West Lexington. Water main broke one block up. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/Hyt91dvS4A — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) January 22, 2019

DPW drilling down on a water main break at E Lombard and S Caroline. It’s warming up but yesterday’s cold snap is still causing trouble. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/3qR9wKmPoH — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) January 22, 2019

Several Baltimore city schools closed early Tuesday due to water and heat-related issues.

Furman Templeton Preparatory Academy, Reach Partnership School closed early due to water and heat-related issues and Furley Elementary School closed early due to water-related issues.

Vivien T. Thomas Academy and City Springs Early Learning Center were closed all day Tuesday.

It’s the second day of an arctic chill in the region.

