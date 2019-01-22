WJZ WEATHERArctic Temperatures Continue In Area
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold weather means water main breaks and that means some schools closed early Tuesday.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta is looking at impacts across Baltimore.

Several Baltimore city schools closed early Tuesday due to water and heat-related issues.

Furman Templeton Preparatory Academy, Reach Partnership School closed early due to water and heat-related issues and Furley Elementary School closed early due to water-related issues.

Vivien T. Thomas Academy and City Springs Early Learning Center were closed all day Tuesday.

It’s the second day of an arctic chill in the region.

