BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An iconic brand of hot dog in Baltimore is no more.

Esskay announced that it would no longer produce its hot dogs.

“Our organization made the difficult decision to discontinue Esskay hot dogs, and stopped production in December of last year. We will continue to make Esskay deli meat and chipped beef products, which can be found in Baltimore-area grocery stores,” said Chad McFadden, Esskay brand manager, in an email to WJZ.

Esskay, founded in Baltimore in 1858, has provided the hot dogs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards — it was the traditional ballpark frank.

Smithfield bought the brand in 1985 and moved production out of state in 1993, when it shut down the local plant that sat along East Baltimore Street in Highlandtown, the Baltimore Sun reports.

“The Orioles have always offered a variety of hot dogs, including Kosher options, at Camden Yards, and there are many brands that are expressing strong interest in bringing their product to the ballpark,” including regional and national brands, said Greg Bader, an Orioles spokesman, in an email to the Sun.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook