BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mike Mussina is officially elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Orioles confirmed Tuesday night.

Mussina is the 23rd player, coach or front office executive with modern-day ties to the Baltimore Orioles to be elected to the National Baseball HOF in Cooperstown, N.Y., according to an Orioles release.

Congratulations, Moose! Mike Mussina has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. #HOF2019 pic.twitter.com/q3srXKjODl — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 22, 2019

Ovations for Mussina were plentiful at Camden Yards during his ten years with the Orioles.

He was drafted out of Stanford University in the first round in 1990 and made his big league debut the following year.

Mussina quickly emerged as the ace of the staff, winning 18 games in 1992 and getting selected to the All-Star Team.

He was also a key part of the Orioles playoff teams and in 1997, Mussina was spectacular in the postseason.

He started four playoff games and gave up just four runs while striking out 41 batters.

Mussina showed his toughness the following year when he took this line drive off his head while pitching against Cleveland.

He left the field bloody but returned to the mound just five weeks later.

Unfortunately, Mussina’s time in Baltimore was running its course. As the team fell in the standings, Mussina was ready to hit free agency after the 2000 season.

He pitched his final game for the Birds on September 30- beating the Yankees.

He signed with them two months later, a move that upset many Orioles fans.

Mussina wen ton to pitch eight seasons in the Bronx. He won 270 games over his 18-year career.

A career that earned him a place in the Hall of Fame. Mussina will be inducted on July 21.

