BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 41-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

Officials said police were called to the 1600 block of Stonewood to investigate a reported shooting around 12:22 a.m. Once there, they found the victim with gunshot wounds.

A medic later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives then took control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

