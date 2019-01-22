  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland-based health system has announced that it’ll raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour for its employees.

The Capital Gazette reports the Anne Arundel Medical Center says the change will begin immediately an affect around 1,100 of its 4,850 employees, who receive a minimum of $13 an hour.

The medical center’s main campus is in Annapolis, but it also has outpatient centers in Bowie and elsewhere.

The wage increase comes as the “Fight for $15” movement has reached the State House.

The movement calls for a federal minimum wage increase from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour.

Maryland’s minimum wage is $10.10 per hour.

Legislation before the General Assembly would raise the minimum wage to $11 per hour this year, then add $1 each year until reaching $15 in 2023.

