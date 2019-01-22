ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — State prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt will retire on Aug. 1.

Davitt made the announcement Tuesday in the press release.

He has already notified Gov. Larry Hogan.

“It has been a true honor and privilege to serve the people of this outstanding state during the past several years,” Davitt wrote in his letter to the governor.

Davitt prosecuted the case against former Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dallas Dance.

“As State Prosecutor, I have attempted to pursue corruption and public official misconduct allegations vigorously, but always in a fair and non-partisan manner,” he added.

Read the full letter: Davitt Notice To Gov. Hogan

