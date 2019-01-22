WJZ WEATHERArctic Temperatures Continue In Area
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities are awaiting autopsy results for a person found floating in a creek in Frederick County.

Officials said a resident was walking along Carroll Creek around 7:46 a.m. when they saw a person floating in the water.

They called 911.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services arrived and gave the victim CPR, but they were declared dead after they were transported to an area hospital.

Officials need to confirm the person’s identity and have not yet released a name or cause of death.

Anyone with information should call Detective Dave Dewees at 240-409-0280.

