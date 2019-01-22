WJZ WEATHERArctic Temperatures Continue In Area
WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — Starbucks announced it started delivering its products in different parts of the country, including Washington D.C.

The company said it partnered with Uber Eats to make the deliveries possible. The Starbucks Delivers program began in San Francisco Monday. According to it’s website, Starbucks will start delivering from select stores in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks.

Starbucks had delivered in Miami since the fall of 2018. The company said it saw a strong demand for the service and positive feedback from customers, leading it to expand the program.

Its website stated that customers will be able to order from the mobile app and receive their items within 30 minutes. Delivery orders will come with an initial $2.49 booking fee.

