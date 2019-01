FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick police is on the scene of Maryland School for the Deaf after suspicious activity was reported.

According to authorities, the buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

FPD is on the scene at Maryland School for the Deaf for a suspicious situation. As a precaution one of the buildings has been evacuated. More information to follow. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) January 22, 2019

At this time there’s no information on what the suspicious activity is.

