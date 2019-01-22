  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Covington Catholic High School, indigenous peoples march, Lincoln Memorial, Make America Great Again, Nathan Phillips, Nick Sandmann

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Twitter has suspended an account that helped spread a video of an encounter last week between white students from a Catholic high school in Kentucky and a Native American in Washington, D.C.

Catholic Student Says He Didn’t Disrespect Native American

Twitter prohibits the creation of “fake and misleading accounts.”

Twitter said in an email that “Deliberate attempts to manipulate the public conversation on Twitter by using misleading account information is a violation of the Twitter Rules.” It didn’t elaborate.

Recorded images of the encounter that initially generated outrage on social media were tightly focused on the students wearing “Make America Great Again” hats who seemed to laugh derisively as they surrounded an elderly Native American beating a drum.

Longer videos showed the drummer intervened as a street preacher made racist statements with a megaphone.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

