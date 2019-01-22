COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested for a burglary on Fraternity Row #1 at University of Maryland.

On January 18, at around 11:38 p.m., UMPD responded to a report of a burglary at Fraternity Row #1 where a resident heard a noise and went to a bathroom where they found a white man with a beard attempting to enter through a window.

The resident yelled and the suspect left the house. The suspect was seen with another man running towards a red PT Cruiser.

Both men got into the vehicle and were seen leaving north on Baltimore Avenue toward Campus Drive.

The suspects have been identified as Luke Williams Charla, 20, from Larchmont, NY, and Nicholas Michael Stehman, 20, Forest Hill, Md.

UMPD located the PT Cruiser and guided officers to the vehicle. There, officers found one of the suspects. Based upon the investigation, both men were arrested and charged with the following:

Fourth-degree burglary

Conspiracy to commit fourth-degree burglary

malicious destruction of property, less than $1,000

