BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have lost the wind, and the harshness of the past couple of days. Don’t get me wrong it is still plenty cold today, but without that severe wind chill at least let’s say, “Winter time tolerable.” So what is next after a weekend full of too much weather? Nothing really. Nothing really big moving toward us.

A much appreciated warm up is in the short term outlook with temps, the next couple of days, at 50°. Some rain tomorrow night, and just rain. Then another chill down to end the week. But no hit of anything that would make you cringe.

I promise the “cringe factor” will return. “Cringe Factor?” Yeah, and frankly I just made that up. But the point is made.

First thing in the morning I immediately look at the newest entry, last day in the 7 day outlook, to see if a blizzard is on the way. To see what could be fouling the forecast. I cringe as I open the page. How many times do you watch our weather presentation, hear the words sleet or ice, and….cringe. In the Summer the “CF”, cringe factor just isn’t there. “Hey a chance of thunder storms. No large cringe. Hey it’s going to be hot, no real cringe. But freezing rain……CRINGE.”

I think I have identified a seasonal disorder. And one we will see no symptoms of almost through, now, the end of the month!

MB!

