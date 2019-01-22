  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warmup is in our midst! After two frigid days, some cloud cover and much milder air is on the way to the region.

We had a high of 33-degrees on Tuesday after a morning low of 11-degrees.

Wednesday we should reach the mid-40s but rain will be moving in throughout the day as well.

The rain can be moderate at times at night, and fog is likely as well.

The rain will end on Thursday, and cooler air will follow, after we may reach 50-degrees.

Colder air will move back for Friday and the weekend.

