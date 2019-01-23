BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new report shows 12 cold-related deaths were reported across Maryland this season.

There have been three deaths in Baltimore City, three in Baltimore County, two in Anne Arundel County and one each Washington, Carroll, St. Mary’s and Garrett counties.

The latest deaths were both women 65 years or older during the last week in Carroll and St. Mary’s counties. The women were not homeless according to the state’s Office of Preparedness and Response.

Only three of the victims were homeless, the report states.

The report also shows a number of complaints regarding carbon monoxide exposure. Since Jan. 15, there have been 19 reports of CO exposure.

