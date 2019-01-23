  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Comedian and Towson University alum Amy Schumer is scheduled to perform at the Hippodrome Theatre on Feb. 2.

The performance was originally supposed to be on Nov. 30, 2018 but Schumer was recovering after being hospitalized for severe morning sickness.

RELATED: Towson University Graduate Amy Schumer Hospitalized For Morning Sickness

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, announced in late October they were expecting their first child together.

The stop in Baltimore is part of her fall tour.

For tickets click here.

