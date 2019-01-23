BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A string of armed robberies is targeting Baltimore area businesses.

Police are asking owners to remain vigilant after several robberies target Baltimore city and county businesses.

The robberies have been happening over the last month off Reisterstown Road or near North and Pennslyvania avenues.

Police said some of the suspects are also wanted for robberies in Anne Arundel County too.

No video or descriptions have been released of the suspects.

