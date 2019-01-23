ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The defense in The Capital Gazette shooting case is given more time to explore an insanity plea.

Suspected shooter Jarrod Ramos now has until March 15th to modify his not guilty plea.

4 Journalists, 1 Staffer Killed In Shooting At Capital Gazette In Annapolis

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports Ramos is considering a “not criminally responsible by reason of insanity plea” instead.

it would make it possible for him to serve his sentence in a mental health prison facility.

The trial is scheduled for June 3rd.

Five people were killed in the attack — Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen.

