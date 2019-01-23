BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Ravens fans may find themselves cheering for the Rams come Superbowl Sunday.

Four players on the team have Maryland roots, and the last time the Rams were in the Super Bowl, they were in elementary school! They started their football careers in Maryland.

“It’s really surreal. I never imagined in a thousand years that it would occur like this. But it’s just phenomenal,” said Donna and Michael Kiser, Rams player Micah Kiser’s parents.

The more-than-proud parents of rookie linebacker Micah Kiser credit his days at the Gilman School in Roland Park.

“I continuously tell Micah all the time to trust the journey. Keep the faith, trust the journey. And it’s been a wonderful journey,” His parents said.

Kiser was a three-sport Gilman athlete.

“He was a great player. But you know what rises above all that, he was a fantastic kid,” said former football coach Johnnie Foreman.

Kiser went to middle school at Gilman with Owings Mills native, Blake Countess.

Both Kiser and Countess joined Baltimore-born Todd Gurley, who made his Rams debut in 2015.

That same 2015 season, Rob Havenstein, a then-rookie from Mt. Airy, started 13 games.

“When he was here at Linganore High School, he was the most likeable kid in our hallways. He was, he was larger than life. Two sports star,” said Linganore football coach Rick Conner.

Havenstein’s father Gary says he’s ready for one last hurdle.

“He’s still kind of cloud nine-ish,” He said. “This is kind of the pinnacle. You can’t get any bigger than the Super Bowl,”

Four Super Bowl connections that could give Baltimore a team to root for.

