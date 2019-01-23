BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland teenager died after an encounter with police. His family and even Gov. Hogan demanded answers, some of which they got this week.

19-year-old Anton Black died in September 2018 and since then, police have been under pressure to release the body camera video.

They did on Wednesday- but not to the public.

In it, the 19-year-old is reportedly seen running from officers in Caroline County to his family home.

They finally caught up to him, subdued him on the ground, but then he went limp, right in front of his mother.

“They killed my son they murdered him right in front of me,” said Jennell Black, his mother.

Late Wednesday our media partner the Baltimore Sun reported the medical examiner determined Black had a “sudden cardiac death”.

According to the report, an underlying heart condition and a mental illness were factors.

Back in September, someone called 911 and accused Black of trying to abduct a 12-year-old boy.

It turned out they were related.

For months, the department refused to release body camera footage.

It was only until this week when Gov. Larry Hogan said he wants answers that the police department finally showed the video to journalists.

And they brought in an expert.

“My opinion right now just based on the information that I’ve seen was an appropriate level of force and the legal standard is reasonable, was the reasonable…” The expert said.

Black was a high school athlete who later enrolled in college, and did some modeling.

The family is still looking for closure.

State Police took over early in on the investigation. The family wants the body camera video to be released to the public.

