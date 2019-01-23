BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready for some baked goods, poke and craft beer.

It will all be available at Cross Street Market when it reopens.

The Federal Hill market has announced four new vendors, joining 10 others that have already been announced.

The market is expected to reopen this spring, following an $8 million renovation.

The makeover includes indoor and outdoor seating, along with newly designed entrances on Charles and Light Streets.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook