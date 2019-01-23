CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are hoping the public can help them identify a group of suspects who burglarized a home while the residents slept, then used stolen credit cards around town.

According to police, the group used the stolen cards at various Catonsville-area convenience stores.

The suspects allegedly broke into a home in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue overnight while the residents were sleeping inside the home — stealing their electronics, a wallet with cash and credit/bank cards and keys to the above depicted red Ford Focus, which the suspects also stole.

The stolen cards were used at 7-Eleven stores on West Franklin Street, Sherwood Road, and York Road, at an Exxon Gas Station on Falls Road, and at Collins Mini Mart on Frederick Avenue following the burglary.

The Ford focus has been recovered.

Anyone who is able to identify any of the suspects in the above images taken from store surveillance cameras is asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

