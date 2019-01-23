ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police are seeking the identity of a man who groped a female employee at the Aberdeen Target at 1021 Middleton Road.

The incident occurred on January 21 at around 10:15 a.m., when a man wearing a black coat, gray pants and black shoots approached an employee in a shopping aisle and requested her assistance with scanning merchandise.

As the employee reached to scan the merchandise the suspect’s hand groped the employee in a sexual manner. The employee fled the area after the groping, police say.

Detectives learned of a similar unreported groping of a female employee that occurred at the store two weeks ago.

The suspect’s description from the unreported groping was similar to the suspect’s description from this incident.

If anyone knows the identity of the man pictured, please contact Sgt. Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.

