CANTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police reported a robbery at the Canton PNC Bank at Boston and Conkling Street on Wednesday.

Two masked men reportedly went in and demanded money, one armed with a gun, police say.

The two men got away with money and a few other items, but police were able to recover some money.

City detectives are investigating, no one was injured. They do not know at this time whether customers were in the bank when the robbery occurred.

