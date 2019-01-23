PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS Philly/CBS Local) – Two young, shirtless Philadelphia 76ers fans showed off their moves during a dance-off Monday night. Everyone saw Dominic Prybella, he has the cast on his arm and Anthony Stuard on the dance-cam.

Prybella and Stuard told Eyewitness News in Philly they have had dance battles at previous games, but this one went viral.

The kids are enjoying their 15 minutes of fame.

“One day at the Sixers game I started doing the Floss and then all of the sudden he comes on the Jumbotron and shows his belly and we kept going back and forth and that’s really how it all started,” said Stuard.

“My teacher she just comes out of nowhere with a video from last night’s game and just shows me and all I see is all the kids just like doing all my dances I was doing yesterday,” said Dominic Prybella.

Prybella says he learned his dance moves from his mother.