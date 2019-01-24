BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shootings in Baltimore Thursday left one woman injured and one man dead.

Officers went to investigate a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Hazel St. around 12:06 a.m.

They found a 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds at the scene. She was transported to an area hospital.

About an hour later at 1:13 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of North Milton Ave. for reports of gunfire.

A 51-year-old man had been shot and was found laying in the street. He also had a handgun in his possession. A medic arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about these shootings should contact police.

