BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police reported Phyllis Ruth Solomon, 85, missing Thursday.

Officials said she was last seen at 430 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Marnat Rd.

Phyllis was reportedly driving a 2005 red Chevy Cobalt with MD tags LLW863.

She is 150 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police.

