UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WJZ) — A man allegedly involved in a fatal crash that killed three children on December 30, 2018, has been indicted for killing three young children in a crash on Route 210.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Thursday that Thomas Hawks has been indicted for three counts of vehicular manslaughter as a result of gross negligence, two counts of causing life-threatening injuries by a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and other related charges.

Hawks is the driver who allegedly caused the Route 210 car crash that resulted in the deaths of three young children the day before New Year’s Eve.

If convicted, Hawks faces a maximum penalty of 36 years in prison.

“This incident was a parent’s worst nightmare come true. In an instant, the Mejia’s lost their three young children and are now trying to recover from life threatening injuries caused by the selfish and reckless actions of Thomas Daniel Hawks. Today, the Grand Jury agreed to indict Mr. Hawks on the most serious charges allowed by state law,” Braveboy said. “My office is taking a hard line to drunk driving. If you choose to drive drunk in Prince George’s County, you will face tough consequences.”

On December 30, 2018, Hawks was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Maryland Route 210 while heavily intoxicated and impaired.

There were three vehicles at a traffic light. Hawks reportedly rear-ended a Honda Accord, which had a family of five inside.

Two parents, Alexis and Juana Mejia suffered life-threatening injuries, and their three young children, twins, Alexander and Rosalie, five-years-old, and their one-year-old brother, Isaac, were killed.

