COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A man who led police on a pursuit through Columbia last week has been charged with multiple crimes, including an armed robbery and several burglaries.

Howard County Police were trying to stop 29-year-old Robert Charles Davis of Hyattsville on Jan. 16 for a registration violation. Instead he fled in his vehicle, striking several parked cars before he bailed and tried to flee on foot.

Davis’ description matched that of a Dec. 20 armed robbery suspect in Columbia. Two victims said an armed man approached them, showed his gun and stole their cell phones and a jacket before firing the weapon into the air and fleeing. Police executed a search warrant on the Columbia home where David was satying and recovered evidence connecting him to the Dec. 20 incident. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, theft, assault, and reckless endangerment.

Brazen Burglary Caught On Camera In Apartment Complex

He was also connected to three burglaries in August and October of last year. One was where a man entered the clubhouse at Columbia Alister Apartments and stole gym equipment, electronics and a chair. He was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft in these cases.

Davis was also charged with motor vehicle theft and rogue and vagabond for a stolen motorcycle found in his possession.

Police also found a credit card read/write device, embosser and blank credit cards at his residence. He was charged with possession of an encoding device.

Davis is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook