BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Come to the Hippodrome Theatre, and you’ll see, a world full of pure imagination- onstage that is.

Baltimore is in for a sweet surprise- the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory swirls together all the lovable elements of the classic story with a modern focus.

The national tour arrives at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre, offering a re-imagined version of a timeless story and Broadway hit.

“But you also get all the twists and turns and things you wouldn’t expect because this is a live Broadway stage version, and the rest of the songs are written by the guys who wrote Hairspray, so you’ve this full Broadway score that is incredible,” said Noah Weisberg, the actor who portrays Willy Wonka.

Weisberg stars at the eccentric candy man Willy Wonka, who invites five lucky Golden Ticket winners inside his magical factory.

“It’s a physically, really demanding role, so it’s super fun and it’s great to watch the audience laughing and tearing up and also watching the difference how kids are totally in to it and so are adults,” Weisberg said.

This musical is full of impressive choreography set in an enchanting chocolate factory, and is a delightful treat for Baltimore to see this classic tale come to life onstage.

“It’s great to watch people who have seen it and know it, and think they know exactly what’s going to happen get surprised and people who don’t know it takes these twists and turns with us,”

