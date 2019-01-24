BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A customer at a well-known Fells Point bar has filed assault charges against a bouncer- and another patron there.

The incident occurred at “The Horse You Came In On”- one of America’s oldest bars- a one-time haunt of Edgar Allen Poe.

A video clip the bar posted to Facebook has been seen more than 19,000 times.

What happened in this video is at the heart of the controversy.

“When I was being choked, that was probably the most scary thing that’s ever happened to me,” said Haylie McGill.

McGill was dancing with friends at ‘The Horse You Came In On”, just before closing early Sunday morning, when McGill said a bouncer and another customer committed an assault.

The police report obtained by WJZ said McGill was punched and dragged out of the bar.

McGill later went to the hospital, and the doctor’s report notes a minor head injury and a neck and back sprain.

McGill’s shirt was ripped- and said there was no alcohol involved and no provocation.

“I felt somebody shove me from behind, and I turned around and I wasn’t sure who it was. I had my hands up because I wasn’t sure who had hit me, and it was one of the bouncers who worked there. and then he shoved me back again and pushed me across my face. and then, a gentleman who did not work there at the bar came up and started hitting me,” McGill said.

The bar’s owner, Eric Mathias, issued a statement through his attorney, calling the allegations “untrue”.

He wrote:

“We have thoroughly reviewed the incident, and the version of events previously being described is firmly refuted by video footage from that night,”

The video shows someone near McGill appearing to shove another patron. Later, McGill moves away, then a man moves toward McGill.

The bar’s owner said he was an employee who was “purposefully shoved and struck by McGill,”

Both McGill and the man eventually are out of camera view.

McGill disputes the bar’s interpretation.

“If you have a problem with somebody at a bar, you’re supposed to escort them out or give them a chance to leave themselves. The amount of force used on me was ridiculous,” McGill said.

Some of McGill’s friends have commented on social media the altercation was motivated by gender identity, as McGill identifies as non-binary.

The bar’s owner wrote: “This was not an incident based on gender, sexuality, race or any other personal characteristics,”

“I don’t know if it was because of how I looked. My shirt—I wear a binder–had come up while I was being dragged, and I think once people saw that I was not male, I think people kind of freaked out a bit,” McGill said.

The two men McGill filed charges against- filed their own charges- claiming McGill assaulted them.

McGill has no regrets about speaking out.

“I felt it was my responsibility–especially with the support I was getting–that I needed to be the person to speak up about this because nobody else was really doing anything about it,” McGill said.

Trial dates for the assault charges are set for March.

