BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A customer at a well-known Fells Point bar has filed assault charges against a bouncer- and another patron there.

The incident occurred at “The Horse You Came In On”- one of America’s oldest bars- a one-time haunt of Edgar Allan Poe.

A video clip the bar posted to Facebook has been seen more than 19,000 times.

What happened in this video is at the heart of the controversy.

“When I was being choked, that was probably the most scary thing that’s ever happened to me,” said Haylie McGill.

McGill was dancing with friends at “The Horse You Came In On”, just before closing early Sunday morning, when McGill said a bouncer and another customer committed an assault.

The police report obtained by WJZ said McGill was punched and dragged out of the bar.

McGill later went to the hospital, and the doctor’s report notes a minor head injury and a neck and back sprain.

McGill’s shirt was ripped- and McGill said there was no alcohol involved and no provocation.

“I felt somebody shove me from behind, and I turned around and I wasn’t sure who it was. I had my hands up because I wasn’t sure who had hit me, and it was one of the bouncers who worked there. and then he shoved me back again and pushed me across my face. and then, a gentleman who did not work there at the bar came up and started hitting me,” McGill said.

The bar’s owner, Eric Mathias, issued a statement through his attorney, calling the allegations “untrue”.

He wrote:

“My name is Eric Mathias. For nearly 12 years, I have been the Owner\Manager of The Horse You Came In On Saloon, right here in Fell’s Point. Since long before my time, “The Horse” has prided itself on being the kind of place Baltimoreans can let their hair down and be themselves. We’ve worked hard (364 days a year) to continue our long-standing tradition of creating a space that brings members of the Baltimore community, surrounding area and visitors from all over the globe to share in and enjoy our live music and hospitality. We strive to provide a safe space for people of all walks of life to get together to enjoy the company of friends and fellow guests alike. As an owner and manager, I must make sure that safety extends to both patrons and my hard-working employees. We are fully aware of allegations against our establishment from an incident on January 20th and are much disturbed by the untrue claims making the rounds on social media. We have thoroughly reviewed the incident, and the version of events previously being described is firmly refuted by video footage from that night. This was not an incident based on gender, sexuality, race, or any other personal characteristics and the security footage of the incident shows the following: Just before last call, a patron of our establishment was searching for his umbrella under the bar near a large group that included Hailey McGill. When a verbal argument arose between the patron and the group, a member of the group shoved the patron multiple times. As an employee neared the group with the intention of diffusing the situation, he was purposefully shoved and struck by McGill. Based on these actions, the employee then attempted to escort McGill out of the establishment. However, as the employee attempted to do so, he was attacked from behind by at least two of McGill’s acquaintances. After more employees stepped in to help, they were finally able to get the group out of the establishment. Baltimore City Police Officers then responded and conducted an investigation, speaking to all parties involved. No charges or citations were issued by the police. We will continue to monitor this situation and ask that if anyone has any additional information to please contact us. I am beyond grateful for those that have kept an open mind and have had the willingness to consider that there are two sides to every story. As always, our doors continue to be open to everyone,”

The video shows someone near McGill appearing to shove another patron. Later, McGill moves away, then a man moves toward McGill.

The bar’s owner said he was an employee who was “purposefully shoved and struck by McGill,”

Both McGill and the man eventually are out of camera view.

McGill disputes the bar’s interpretation.

“If you have a problem with somebody at a bar, you’re supposed to escort them out or give them a chance to leave themselves. The amount of force used on me was ridiculous,” McGill said.

Some of McGill’s friends have commented on social media the altercation was motivated by gender identity, as McGill identifies as non-binary.

The bar’s owner wrote: “This was not an incident based on gender, sexuality, race or any other personal characteristics,”

“I don’t know if it was because of how I looked. My shirt—I wear a binder–had come up while I was being dragged, and I think once people saw that I was not male, I think people kind of freaked out a bit,” McGill said.

The two men McGill filed charges against- filed their own charges- claiming McGill assaulted them.

McGill has no regrets about speaking out.

“I felt it was my responsibility–especially with the support I was getting–that I needed to be the person to speak up about this because nobody else was really doing anything about it,” McGill said.

Trial dates for the assault charges are set for March.

