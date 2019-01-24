(CBS NEWS) — President Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has received a congressional subpoena to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, CBS News has confirmed.

A source familiar with the subpoena confirmed it is for a closed hearing with the committee.

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, told CBS News’ Paula Reid in an interview Thursday that while the ground rules still need to be discussed, “Of course, Mr. Cohen intends to comply” with the subpoena.

Read the full story at cbsnews.com.