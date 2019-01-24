BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The candidate for acting police commissioner Michael Harrison was not in federal court Thursday, but the city’s next top cop quickly became the top topic anyway.

The judge told city leaders and federal monitors, “Mr. Harrison appears to be well-qualified for this assignment,”

For months, the judge has pressed for a timeline on when a permanent Baltimore police commissioner might be in place to guide the department through its federally mandated overhaul.

And now, it’s finally happening.

Harrison will become acting commissioner next month- pending confirmation to keep the office long-term.

“He has got some incredible skills he’s going to bring to bear here. It’s important that I get in front of this, and get him the information that he needs,” said Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle.

If confirmed, Harrison will have to tackle major reforms, including a subpar police academy.

“It’s inadequate. I’ve seen academics literally throughout the world, and I haven’t seen anything in that condition,” Tuggle said.

In court Thursday, federal monitors described BPD’s training facility as decrepit, and its instruction in areas including use of force as so inadequate that it could be a matter of life or death.

The latest item on the long checklist of changes ordered by the feds, and soon to fall under yet another police commissioner.

The City Solicitor told the judge he expects Harrison could be confirmed late next month and that he has an agreement with the city to stay on for the duration of the consent decree.

